Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide Participates in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin (second from right), commanding general, Joint Task Force -National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, U.S. Army Gen. James McConville (center), chief of staff, U.S. Army, and U.S. Army Col. Michael Binetti (right), chief of staff, Arlington National Cemetery greet Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide (second from left), chief of staff, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force upon his arrival to Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 5, 2022. Yoshida participated in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

