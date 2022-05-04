Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide Participates in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

(From front to back) Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide, chief of staff, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force; U.S. Army Gen. James McConville, chief of staff, U.S. Army; and Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, commanding general, Joint Task Force -National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington; render honors to the flag of Japan in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 5, 2022. While visiting ANC, Yoshida participated in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

