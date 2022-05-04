Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) support an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 5, 2022. The wreath was laid by Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide, chief of staff, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 15:30 Photo ID: 7127209 VIRIN: 220405-A-IW468-810 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.64 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide Participates in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 19 of 19], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.