FASTCENT and RMBT VBSS Bilateral Exercise

220331-M-AU949-0371 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 31, 2022) – U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) and Royal Marines assigned to 42 Commando, Royal Marine Boat Team (RMBT) conduct visit, board, search, and seizure bilateral training onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 31. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

