FASTCENT and RMBT VBSS Bilateral Exercise

220330-M-AU949-0332 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 30, 2022) – Royal Marines with 42 Commando assigned to the Royal Marine Boat Team (RMBT) and U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) conduct visit, board, search, and seizure bilateral training onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 30. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

