220331-M-AU949-0358 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 31, 2022) – Royal Marines with 42 Commando assigned to the Royal Marine Boat Team (RMBT) and U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) conduct visit, board, search, and seizure bilateral training onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 31. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 04:17
|Photo ID:
|7125957
|VIRIN:
|220331-M-AU949-0358
|Resolution:
|3664x2443
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, FASTCENT and RMBT VBSS Bilateral Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
