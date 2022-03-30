FASTCENT and RMBT VBSS Bilateral Exercise

220330-M-AU949-0327 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 30, 2022) – U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) conduct boarding procedures during a visit, board, search, and seizure bilateral training with Royal Marines assigned to 42 Commando, Royal Marine Boat Team (RMBT) onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 30. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 Location: BH