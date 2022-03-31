FASTCENT and RMBT VBSS Bilateral Exercise

220331-M-AU949-0367 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 31, 2022) – A U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) conducts a search on a Marine during visit, board, search, and seizure bilateral training with Royal Marines assigned to 42 Commando, Royal Marine Boat Team (RMBT) onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 31. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

