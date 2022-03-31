Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FASTCENT and RMBT VBSS Bilateral Exercise [Image 5 of 13]

    FASTCENT and RMBT VBSS Bilateral Exercise

    BAHRAIN

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    220331-M-AU949-0362 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 31, 2022) – Royal Marines with 42 Commando assigned to the Royal Marine Boat Team (RMBT) and U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) conduct visit, board, search, and seizure bilateral training onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 31. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    NAVCENT
    FASTCENT
    RMBT
    Royal Marines Commando

