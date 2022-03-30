FASTCENT and RMBT VBSS Bilateral Exercise

220330-M-AU949-0329 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 30, 2022) – A U.S. Marine with Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) provides security while conducting a visit, board, search, and seizure bilateral training onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 30. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

