U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, arrives at the 2022 FIDAE Air & Trade Show, April 2, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. Gunderson is an experienced combat fighter pilot with over 1500 flying hours in the F-15C Eagle and the F-22A Raptor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 20:53
|Photo ID:
|7125733
|VIRIN:
|220402-F-EZ530-0452
|Resolution:
|5248x3499
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, RM, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, FIDAE 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
