Chilean Air Force members watch as the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team preforms their routine during rehearsal for the 2022 FIDAE Air & Trade Show, April 3, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. The F-22 Raptor is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances and defeat threats attempting to deny access to our allies and nation’s Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 20:53 Photo ID: 7125732 VIRIN: 220403-F-EZ530-0971 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 17.39 MB Location: SANTIAGO, RM, CL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FIDAE 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.