FIDAE 2022

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team maintainers preform post-flight inspections after the first practice at the 2022 FIDAE Air & Trade Show, April 3, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. The F-22 Demo Team represent the U.S. Air Force at airshows across the world, and are selected based on skill, military barring, and personal and professional merit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

