FIDAE 2022

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, preforms the weapons bay door pass during rehearsal for the 2022 FIDAE Air & Trade Show, April 3, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. The team flies at airshows around the globe, performing maneuvers that demonstrate the capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 20:53
|Photo ID:
|7125731
|VIRIN:
|220403-F-EZ530-1057
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.68 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, RM, CL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
