Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FIDAE 2022 [Image 10 of 14]

    FIDAE 2022

    SANTIAGO, RM, CHILE

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxies the aircraft after rehearsal for the 2022 FIDAE Air & Trade Show, April 3, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. The F-22 Raptor combines stealth, supercruise, super-maneuverability, and integrated avionics represents an exponential leap in warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 20:53
    Photo ID: 7125729
    VIRIN: 220403-F-EZ530-1064
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.53 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, RM, CL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIDAE 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FIDAE 2022
    FIDAE 2022
    FIDAE 2022
    FIDAE 2022
    FIDAE 2022
    FIDAE 2022
    FIDAE 2022
    FIDAE 2022
    FIDAE 2022
    FIDAE 2022
    FIDAE 2022
    FIDAE 2022
    FIDAE 2022
    FIDAE 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    F-22 Raptor
    Chile
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team
    FIDAE2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT