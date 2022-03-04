U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxies the aircraft after rehearsal for the 2022 FIDAE Air & Trade Show, April 3, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. The F-22 Raptor combines stealth, supercruise, super-maneuverability, and integrated avionics represents an exponential leap in warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 20:53
|Photo ID:
|7125729
|VIRIN:
|220403-F-EZ530-1064
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.53 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, RM, CL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, FIDAE 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT