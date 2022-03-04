FIDAE 2022

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, initiates a minimum radius turn during rehearsal for the 2022 FIDAE Air & Trade Show, April 3, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. The F-22 Raptor's two Pratt and Whitney F119 Turbofan engines bring a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust in combination with two-dimensional thrust vectoring to enable maximum maneuverability for the multi-role air-to-air stealth fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 20:53
|Photo ID:
|7125727
|VIRIN:
|220403-F-EZ530-0916
|Resolution:
|3235x2157
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, RM, CL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
