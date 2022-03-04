U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, initiates a minimum radius turn during rehearsal for the 2022 FIDAE Air & Trade Show, April 3, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. The F-22 Raptor's two Pratt and Whitney F119 Turbofan engines bring a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust in combination with two-dimensional thrust vectoring to enable maximum maneuverability for the multi-role air-to-air stealth fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 20:53 Photo ID: 7125727 VIRIN: 220403-F-EZ530-0916 Resolution: 3235x2157 Size: 6.54 MB Location: SANTIAGO, RM, CL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FIDAE 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.