Jacksonville, Fla. (April 2, 2022) Logistics Specialist Submarines 3rd Class Bryan Clark, assigned to USS Maryland (SSBN 738), and Charlie Starratt, a Cold War veteran who qualified on submarines in 1958, cut the cake at the Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball. These two represented the youngest and oldest Sailors present who received their Enlisted Submarine Warfare pins. This was the 122nd birthday of submarines in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US