    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 10 of 10]

    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    220402-N-KG461-1065

    Jacksonville, Fla. (April 2, 2022) Logistics Specialist Submarines 3rd Class Bryan Clark, assigned to USS Maryland (SSBN 738), and Charlie Starratt, a Cold War veteran who qualified on submarines in 1958, cut the cake at the Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball. These two represented the youngest and oldest Sailors present who received their Enlisted Submarine Warfare pins. This was the 122nd birthday of submarines in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 16:44
    Photo ID: 7125313
    VIRIN: 220402-N-KG461-1065
    Resolution: 4408x2943
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

