Jacksonville, Fla. (April 2, 2022) Command triads from area commands of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay come together for a toast during the Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball. This was the 122nd birthday of submarines in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

