220402-N-KG461-1052
Jacksonville, Fla. (April 2, 2022) Command triads from area commands of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay come together for a toast during the Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball. This was the 122nd birthday of submarines in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 16:44
|Photo ID:
|7125310
|VIRIN:
|220402-N-KG461-1052
|Resolution:
|5686x2360
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT