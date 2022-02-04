220402-N-KG461-1063



Jacksonville, Fla. (April 2, 2022) Logistics Specialist Submarines 3rd Class Bryan Clark (center), assigned to USS Maryland (SSBN 738) (Gold), receives his Enlisted Submarine Warfare pin during the Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball. Also pictured are Cmdr. Henry Wicks (right), commanding officer of Maryland (Gold), and Chief Logistics Specialist Submarines John Paredes. This was the 122nd birthday of submarines in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US