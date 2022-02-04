Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 5 of 10]

    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    220402-N-KG461-1030

    Jacksonville, Fla. (April 2, 2022) Adm. Charles Richard, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, speaks at the Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball. The ball was a celebration of the 122nd birthday of submarines in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 16:44
    Photo ID: 7125308
    VIRIN: 220402-N-KG461-1030
    Resolution: 3307x2208
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Submarines
    U.S. Navy
    Submarine Ball

