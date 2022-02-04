220402-N-KG461-1030



Jacksonville, Fla. (April 2, 2022) Adm. Charles Richard, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, speaks at the Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball. The ball was a celebration of the 122nd birthday of submarines in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

