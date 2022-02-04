Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 9 of 10]

    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    220402-N-KG461-1073

    Jacksonville, Fla. (April 2, 2022) Cold War Navy submarine veterans are honored during the Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball. This was the 122nd birthday of submarines in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 16:44
    Photo ID: 7125312
    VIRIN: 220402-N-KG461-1073
    Resolution: 5379x2237
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball
    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball
    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball
    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball
    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball
    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball
    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball
    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball
    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball
    Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Submarines
    U.S. Navy
    Submarine Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT