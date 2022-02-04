220402-N-KG461-1020
Jacksonville, Fla. (April 2, 2022) Rear Adm. John Spencer, commander, Submarine Group 10, speaks at the Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball. This was the 122nd birthday of submarines in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 16:44
|Photo ID:
|7125306
|VIRIN:
|220402-N-KG461-1020
|Resolution:
|4883x3260
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
