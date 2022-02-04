Kings Bay Submarine Birthday Ball

220402-N-KG461-1012



Jacksonville, Fla. (April 2, 2022) Command Master Chief Will Corey (right), command master chief of Trident Training Facility Kings Bay, tolls the bell during an Eternal Patrol remembrance ceremony at the King Bay Submarine Birthday Ball. This was the 122nd birthday of submarines in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

