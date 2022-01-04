U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Issac Garcia, 31st Air Maintenance Squadron crew chief scrapes snow and ice off of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, April 1, 2022. While participating in the large-force exercise, the unit will practice multinational mixed force fighter operations in support of joint, NATO, and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|04.01.2022
|04.04.2022 06:18
|7123970
|220401-F-HQ196-1055
|5568x3712
|17.83 MB
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|3
|1
