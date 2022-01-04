Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base [Image 7 of 7]

    LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Issac Garcia, 31st Air Maintenance Squadron crew chief scrapes snow and ice off of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, April 1, 2022. While participating in the large-force exercise, the unit will practice multinational mixed force fighter operations in support of joint, NATO, and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    USAFE
    USAF
    FF22
    Frisian Flag 22

