U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Issac Garcia, 31st Air Maintenance Squadron crew chief sweeps snow off of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, April 1, 2022. Cooperation between U.S. European Command and European allies and partners reflect a common understanding of the global security environment that allow forces to quickly respond when necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 06:18
|Photo ID:
|7123963
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-HQ196-1026
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|16.22 MB
|Location:
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
