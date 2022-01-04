Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base [Image 6 of 7]

    Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base

    LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to take-off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, April 1, 2022. Personnel from multiple countries from around the world, including the Netherlands, United States, Germany, France, Finland, Poland, Portugal, and Spain are scheduled to take part in Frisian Flag 22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 06:18
    Photo ID: 7123969
    VIRIN: 220401-F-HQ196-1101
    Resolution: 4912x3275
    Size: 8.34 MB
    Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base
    Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base
    Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base
    Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base
    Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base
    Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base
    Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    FF22
    Frisian Flag 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT