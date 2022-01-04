A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to take-off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, April 1, 2022. Personnel from multiple countries from around the world, including the Netherlands, United States, Germany, France, Finland, Poland, Portugal, and Spain are scheduled to take part in Frisian Flag 22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 06:18 Photo ID: 7123969 VIRIN: 220401-F-HQ196-1101 Resolution: 4912x3275 Size: 8.34 MB Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.