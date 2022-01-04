U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons prepare to taxi, prior to take-off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, April 1, 2022. Participating in multinational exercises enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
