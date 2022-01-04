A U.S. Air Force pilot with the 555th Fighter Squadron, gets ready for a flight during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, April 1, 2022. Frisian Flag is a two-week Royal Netherlands Air Force-led exercise. This exercise builds allied and partner capacity, improving effectiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

