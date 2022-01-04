A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron takes flight during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, April 1, 2022. Participation in multinational exercises like Frisian Flag enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

