U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Issac Garcia, 31st Air Maintenance Squadron crew chief sweeps snow off of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, April 1, 2022. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

