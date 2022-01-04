Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 10 of 14]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Melgar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    BREMERTON, Wash. (April 1, 2022) – U.S. Navy Master Chief Logistics Specialist James Contreras, logistics quality assurance officer aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), speaks during his retirement ceremony aboard the museum ship USS Turner Joy (DD 951) April 1, 2022. Theodore Roosevelt is undergoing a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erik Melgar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 20:52
    Photo ID: 7121699
    VIRIN: 220401-N-XX200-1222
    Resolution: 4098x2305
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

