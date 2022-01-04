BREMERTON, Wash. (April 1, 2022) – U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Thompson, the executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), salutes side boys during a retirement ceremony aboard the museum ship USS Turner Joy (DD 951) April 1, 2022. Theodore Roosevelt is undergoing a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erik Melgar)

