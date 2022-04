BREMERTON, Wash. (April 1, 2022) – U.S. Navy Senior Chief Operations Specialist Travone Steele, right, salutes U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Joenique King, during a retirement ceremony held on the museum ship USS Turner Joy (DD 951) April 1, 2022. Steele and King are assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) which is undergoing a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erik Melgar)

