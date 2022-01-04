BREMERTON, Wash. (April 1, 2022) – U.S. Navy Master Chief Logistics Specialist James Contreras, logistics quality assurance officer aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), left, and Master Chief Logistics Specialist Shae Mills, center left, leading chief petty officer of the supply department aboard Theodore Roosevelt, receive the national ensign from the flag detail during their retirement ceremony aboard the museum ship USS Turner Joy (DD 951) April 1, 2022. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship will receive scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo A. Torres)

