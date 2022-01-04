BREMERTON, Wash. (April 1, 2022)– U.S. Navy Master Chief Logistics Specialist James Contreras (center), receives a gift from Michael Mashburn (left), the command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and Master Chief Logistics Specialist Tangela Rigmaiden, during Contreras’ retirement ceremony on the museum ship USS Turner Joy (DD 951) April 1, 2022. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship will receive scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo A. Torres)

