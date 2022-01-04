Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 14]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eduardo Torres 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    BREMERTON, Wash. (April 1, 2022) – U.S. Navy Master Chief Logistics Specialist Shae Mills and his wife are saluted as they depart for the final time during their retirement ceremony aboard the museum ship USS Turner Joy (DD 951) April 1, 2022. Mills was assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) which is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship will receive scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo A. Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 20:51
    Photo ID: 7121693
    VIRIN: 220401-N-FK754-1167
    Resolution: 5421x3614
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 14 of 14], by SN Eduardo Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Retirement

