BREMERTON, Wash. (April 1, 2022) – U.S. Navy Master Chief Logistics Specialist Shae Mills and his wife are saluted as they depart for the final time during their retirement ceremony aboard the museum ship USS Turner Joy (DD 951) April 1, 2022. Mills was assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) which is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship will receive scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo A. Torres)

