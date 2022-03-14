Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Station Umpqua River conducts helicopter hoists [Image 8 of 8]

    USCG Station Umpqua River conducts helicopter hoists

    WINCHESTER BAY, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Weydert 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    The crew aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboats from Coast Guard Station Umpqua River conducts hoist training with an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew from Air Station North Bend in the Umpqua River near Winchester Bay, Oregon, March 15, 2022. Training operations are held regularly to ensure the search and rescue capabilities of Coast Guard crews stay up to the high standard expected of them.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022
    Photo ID: 7120733
    VIRIN: 220314-G-ZV557-332
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 15.57 MB
    WINCHESTER BAY, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by PO2 David Weydert

    TAGS

    USCG
    North Bend
    Dolphin
    Mh-65
    Umpqua
    47-foot

