USCG Station Umpqua River conducts helicopter hoists

The crew aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboats from Coast Guard Station Umpqua River conducts hoist training with an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew from Air Station North Bend in the Umpqua River near Winchester Bay, Oregon, March 15, 2022. Training operations are held regularly to ensure the search and rescue capabilities of Coast Guard crews stay up to the high standard expected of them.

