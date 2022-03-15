Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboats Surf Training [Image 4 of 8]

    USCG Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboats Surf Training

    WINCHESTER BAY, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Weydert 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    The crew aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboats from Coast Guard Station Umpqua River is shown here in the Umpqua River bar during heavy weather surf training in Winchester Bay, Oregon, March 15, 2022.
    The 47-foot motor lifeboat is designed as a fast-response rescue vessel in high seas, surf and heavy weather environments.

