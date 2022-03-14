A crew member aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter observes the small boat crew members beneath the helicopter during hoist training in the Umpqua River, near Winchester Bay, Oregon, March 14, 2022. Training operations are held regularly to ensure the search and rescue capabilities of Coast Guard crews stay up to the high standard expected of them.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 12:07 Photo ID: 7120728 VIRIN: 220314-G-ZV557-394 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 10.78 MB Location: WINCHESTER BAY, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCG AIR STATION NORTH BEND MH-65 TRAINING [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 David Weydert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.