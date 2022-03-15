USCG Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboats Surf Training

The crew aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboats from Coast Guard Station Umpqua River is shown here in the Umpqua River bar during heavy weather surf training in Winchester Bay, Oregon, March 15, 2022.

The 47-foot motor lifeboat is designed as a fast-response rescue vessel in high seas, surf and heavy weather environments.

Date Taken: 03.15.2022
Location: WINCHESTER BAY, OR, US