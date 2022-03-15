USCG Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboats Surf Training

A crew aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Coast Guard Station Umpqua River is shown here in the Umpqua River bar during heavy weather surf training, Winchester Bay, Oregon, March 15, 2022.
The 47-foot motor lifeboat is designed as a fast-response rescue vessel in high seas, surf and heavy weather environments.
