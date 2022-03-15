A crew aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Coast Guard Station Umpqua River is shown here in the Umpqua River bar during heavy weather surf training, Winchester Bay, Oregon, March 15, 2022.

The 47-foot motor lifeboat is designed as a fast-response rescue vessel in high seas, surf and heavy weather environments.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 12:07 Photo ID: 7120725 VIRIN: 220315-G-ZV557-739 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 10.39 MB Location: WINCHESTER BAY, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCG Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboats Surf Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 David Weydert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.