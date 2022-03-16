U.S. Coast Guard Station Coo's Bay crewmembers aboard 47-foot motor lifeboats are shown here navigating through the Coo's Bay bar in Coo's Bay, Oregon, March 16, 2022. The 47-foot motor lifeboat is designed as a fast-response rescue vessel in high seas, surf and heavy weather environments.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 12:06
|Photo ID:
|7120723
|VIRIN:
|220316-G-ZV557-075
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|11.1 MB
|Location:
|COO'S BAY, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCG Station Coo's Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboats [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 David Weydert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT