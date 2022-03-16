Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCG Station Coo's Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboats [Image 1 of 8]

    USCG Station Coo's Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboats

    COO'S BAY, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Weydert 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Coo's Bay crewmembers aboard 47-foot motor lifeboats are shown here navigating through the Coo's Bay bar in Coo's Bay, Oregon, March 16, 2022. The 47-foot motor lifeboat is designed as a fast-response rescue vessel in high seas, surf and heavy weather environments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 12:06
    Photo ID: 7120723
    VIRIN: 220316-G-ZV557-075
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 11.1 MB
    Location: COO'S BAY, OR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Station Coo's Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboats [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 David Weydert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCG Station Coo's Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboats
    USCG Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboats Surf Training
    USCG Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboats Surf Training
    USCG Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboats Surf Training
    USCG AIR STATION NORTH BEND MH-65 TRAINING
    USCG Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboats Surf Training
    USCG Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboat
    USCG Station Umpqua River conducts helicopter hoists

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Station
    MLB
    Coo's Bay
    47-foot
    Surf Boat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT