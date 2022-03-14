Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboat [Image 7 of 8]

    USCG Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboat

    WINCHESTER BAY, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Weydert 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    The crew aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboats from Coast Guard Station Umpqua River is shown here transiting the Umpqua River in Winchester Bay, Oregon, March 14, 2022.
    The 47-foot motor lifeboat is designed as a fast-response rescue vessel in high seas, surf and heavy weather environments.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 12:07
    Photo ID: 7120732
    VIRIN: 220314-G-ZV557-145
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 12.31 MB
    Location: WINCHESTER BAY, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboat [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 David Weydert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

