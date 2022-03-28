Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Receiving

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, fill out paperwork during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 28, 2022. Recruits were checked for prohibited items, made a phone call, received haircuts, and were issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
