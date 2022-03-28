U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, fill out paperwork during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 28, 2022. Recruits were checked for prohibited items, made a phone call, received haircuts, and were issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 17:13
|Photo ID:
|7114400
|VIRIN:
|220329-M-DA549-1092
|Resolution:
|5184x2916
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Receiving [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
