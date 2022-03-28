U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, fill out paperwork during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 28, 2022. Recruits were checked for prohibited items, made a phone call, received haircuts, and were issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 17:13 Photo ID: 7114400 VIRIN: 220329-M-DA549-1092 Resolution: 5184x2916 Size: 6.7 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Receiving [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.