Lima Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are sized for covers during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 28, 2022. Recruits were checked for prohibited items, made a phone call, received haircuts, and were issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

Date Taken: 03.28.2022
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US