U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Dominique Lopez Rugama with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, fills out paperwork during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 28, 2022. Recruits were checked for prohibited items, made a phone call, received haircuts, and were issued gear. Lopez Rugama was recruited out of Huntington, Calif., with Recruiting Station Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 17:13 Photo ID: 7114399 VIRIN: 220329-M-DA549-1083 Resolution: 4320x3456 Size: 7.49 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Receiving [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.