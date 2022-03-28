Lima Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Antonio R. Solis with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, leaves the contraband room at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 28, 2022. Recruits were checked for prohibited items, made a phone call, received haircuts, and were issued gear. Solis was recruited out of Apple Valley, Calif., with Recruiting Substation Victorville. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

