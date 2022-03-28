Lima Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Noel Nava with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gets a haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 28, 2022. Recruits were checked for prohibited items, made a phone call, received haircuts, and were issued gear. Nava was recruited out of Los Angeles with Recruiting Substation Burbank. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 17:13
|Photo ID:
|7114396
|VIRIN:
|220329-M-DA549-1029
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
