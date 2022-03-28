Lima Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Noel Nava with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gets a haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 28, 2022. Recruits were checked for prohibited items, made a phone call, received haircuts, and were issued gear. Nava was recruited out of Los Angeles with Recruiting Substation Burbank. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

