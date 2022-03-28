Lima Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Andre Velez, a drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, instructs recruits to kneel down during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 28, 2022. Recruits were checked for prohibited items, made a phone call, received haircuts, and were issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

