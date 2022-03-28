U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Nathaniel G. Sainz with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, presents his platoon number during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 28, 2022. Recruits were checked for prohibited items, made a phone call, received haircuts, and were issued gear. Nava was recruited out of Corona, Calif., with Recruiting Station San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 17:13 Photo ID: 7114397 VIRIN: 220329-M-DA549-1055 Resolution: 4135x3308 Size: 5.84 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Receiving [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.